Bestselling author explains why you should invest in a 'career savings account'

Everyone knows the value of a savings account. During a crisis, or even just when an unexpected need arises, having some money tucked away means you'll have it to help solve problems.



But not many people have heard of a "career savings account," which is something Jon Acuff, best-selling author of the book "Do Over," says every professional needs.



A career savings account is a stock of assets you build up over time that gives you the stability to weather any work-related shifts. And there are always shifts.



"Everyone needs a [career savings account] because your career is going to change," Acuff tells CNBC.



"It might not have a shift as large as what happened to cab drivers with Uber but change is coming for you in some form."