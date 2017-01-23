Brexit: UK Supreme Court ruling the tip of the iceberg

The U.K. Supreme Court's ruling over who has the authority to deliver Brexit marks a potentially tumultuous period of legal disputes for the British government.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will learn at 9.30 a.m GMT on Tuesday whether parliament must agree to the triggering of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union (EU) in a landmark case with significant political ramifications.

"The Supreme Court will be keen to deliver a unanimous verdict due to the political significance of the case, which means that it will probably seek to find the lowest common denominator. However, a stronger ruling could have implications for the government's powers and those of the devolved parliaments," Larissa Brunner, analyst for Western Europe at think-tank Oxford Analytica, told CNBC in an email on Monday.

The Supreme Court heard evidence from the Scottish and Welsh governments in December that the triggering of Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the formal step required to begin the process of exiting the bloc, would impact the competency of these devolved authorities.

Should the Supreme Court agree, May would require parliamentary consent from the Scottish and Welsh assemblies too. Given Scotland's overwhelming opposition to Brexit, the result would almost certainly go against the government. In fact, a constitutional crisis would be the likely outcome, according to a Deutsche Bank research note.