Bristol-Myers a takeout target?: 4 plays

The "Fast Money" traders took a look Monday at whether Bristol-Myers is a possible takeout target.

On Friday, Bristol-Myers saidit would not apply to recieve fast-track approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its new lung cancer treatment.

Trader Tim Seymor said it's not the time to speculate on the sale. He said the problems with the company are already known and probably priced into the stock. Bristol-Myers shares closed at $50 on Monday, down 35 percent from their 52-week intraday high of $77.12.

Trader Guy Adami said possible suitors to take over the company, such as Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Pfizer are not looking to spend the large amount of money it would take for a merger. He said the challenging enviorment for the biotech and pharmaceitcal industry makes it an unfavorable investment.

The stock is down 22 percent in the past 12 months.

