China: We can lead world beyond 'crisis' of Western democracy and capitalism

Beijing is trying to enter what it sees as a leadership gap created by worries around Trump, said Scott Kennedy, director of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I think they're just trying to take advantage of what looks like a disorderly transition in the U.S. and a great anxiety around the world about what a Trump administration looks like," Kennedy said.



The commentary pieces follow other recent statements that criticize Western democracy as a concept. In the month ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Chinese commentators in state-run media said the campaign showed the "dysfunction of democracy" and said "the U.S. needs political reform."

This weekend's editorials continue Beijing's efforts to demonstrate that China's Communist version of business, economic and political development are a viable alternative for the world at large.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping also played up his country's role as a promoter of globalization during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Xi was the first Chinese head of state to attend the annual gathering of elites.