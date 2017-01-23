China: We can lead world beyond 'crisis' of Western democracy and capitalism

China's government newspaper used the weekend after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration to promote China as an alternative in the "crisis" of Western democracy and capitalism.
"Western-style democracy has played a progressive role in history, but right now it has heavy drawbacks," Han Zhen, Communist Party secretary of the Beijing Foreign Studies University, wrote in a Chinese editorial in the People's Daily.
The article and two similar pieces filled up a full page in the government paper on Sunday, and blamed Western democracy and capitalism for global troubles such as the financial crisis and populist movements in the U.S. and Europe. In this context, the editorials said, China could show the benefits of "socialism with Chinese characteristics."