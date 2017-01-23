Cramer Remix: Stocks that benefit in a Trump-free zone

Skyworks Solutions has made a comeback in 2017, with shares up 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock skyrocketed 13 percent in a single session on Friday after reporting a strong quarter.

Skyworks is a semiconductor company that makes chips that go into various technologies, including smartphones, GPS, wireless networking, medical applications and cars. Many investors associate it as the maker of power amplifiers for the iPhone.

Cramer spoke with Skyworks' CEO Liam Griffin, who outlined some of the reasons why he is bullish on the future of the company.

"Smartphones will continue to be a very important part of our strategic landscape but in parallel, we have this IOT dynamic, this internet of things where the connection that brings these things to the internet is vital to Skyworks. That is a billion unit opportunity and growing over the next five to 10 years," Griffin said.

Frits van Paasschen has had a storied career as a seasoned business executive, including going head-to-head at the negotiating table with Donald Trump.

"The key is to separate his antics from his actions and focus on what he is going to try to do, and what he wants to get," van Paasschen said.

Van Paasschen is the former CEO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Coors Brewing Company. When he was running Starwood, he had the chance to see the results of disruptive innovation around the globe, which prompted him to write a new book entitled "The Disruptors' Feast".

"My style isn't his [Trump's], but what he does is he makes it very clear what he is trying to get out of the negotiation," van Paasschen said.

In the Lightning Round, Cramer quickly gave his opinion on stocks from callers:

Xilinx, Inc: "I think Xilinx could be owned on earnings. Very rare. T-Mobile I feel the same way. Earnings or takeover. That's right, I think you could own it either way because I think it can be bought and it can be bought on earnings."

Fitbit: "I expect nothing good to come of Fitbit. It turned out to be a commodity that's all it really was. It's a shame because it had such a great concept. But there is just too many of them. It's an overcrowded category. I can't recommend it."