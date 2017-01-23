    BREAKING:  Trump signs executive order to formally withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal

    Cramer: Standing by his message, Trump 'slamming the door' on offshoring

    Cramer: President Trump is 'slamming the door' on offshoring
    Cramer: President Trump is 'slamming the door' on offshoring   

    President Donald Trump is "slamming the door" on American corporations wishing to do business abroad, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday.

    Cramer, discussing Trump's meeting on Monday with a range of business leaders, said Trump's message is clear—make in the U.S. or pay a hefty border tax.

    "I would tell you that from now on if you're looking at a company and you think that they can cut costs by moving offshore and you put that in your 2017, 2018 numbers, think again, that's over," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

    President Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
    President Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.

    President Trump on Monday repeated his campaign pledge to roll back rules on companies, and said he believes his administration can cut regulations by 75 percent or "maybe more."

    Trump also said in the White House meeting, which included Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, companies that move abroad will face a major border tax on products coming into the U.S.

    Trump will reward companies that keep their jobs in the U.S. by getting them an "incredible tax rate," Cramer said. Cramer added, however, that President Trump lacks a coherent message on why companies would keep business here other than a tax benefit.

    Another benefit is the natural resources the U.S. has, Cramer said.

    A few winners of President Trump's battle on business abroad are intellectual technology companies that don't make anything overseas, according to Cramer.

    "What if you're Facebook? Where do you make your stuff? California, right?" Cramer said.

