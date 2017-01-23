Cramer: Standing by his message, Trump 'slamming the door' on offshoring

President Trump on Monday repeated his campaign pledge to roll back rules on companies, and said he believes his administration can cut regulations by 75 percent or "maybe more."

Trump also said in the White House meeting, which included Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, companies that move abroad will face a major border tax on products coming into the U.S.

Trump will reward companies that keep their jobs in the U.S. by getting them an "incredible tax rate," Cramer said. Cramer added, however, that President Trump lacks a coherent message on why companies would keep business here other than a tax benefit.

Another benefit is the natural resources the U.S. has, Cramer said.

A few winners of President Trump's battle on business abroad are intellectual technology companies that don't make anything overseas, according to Cramer.

"What if you're Facebook? Where do you make your stuff? California, right?" Cramer said.