Cramer: Standing by his message, Trump 'slamming the door' on offshoring

President Donald Trump is "slamming the door" on American corporations wishing to do business abroad, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday.
Cramer, discussing Trump's meeting on Monday with a range of business leaders, said Trump's message is clear—make in the U.S. or pay a hefty border tax.
"I would tell you that from now on if you're looking at a company and you think that they can cut costs by moving offshore and you put that in your 2017, 2018 numbers, think again, that's over," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."