Daymond John on Trump: 'Brilliant businessperson ... I hope for the best'

"Shark Tank" investor and famed entrepreneur Daymond John is known for his hustle and ambition, having famously launched his streetwear brand Fubu with $40 worth of fabric and turning it into a $6 billion brand.

He's never been one to shy away from giving his opinion.

With fellow reality TV star and businessman Donald Trump now occupying the highest office in the country, John is weighing in.

"I'm an American, and my fellow Americans elected Mr. Trump. I think he's a brilliant businessperson, no matter what you may think about him," John tells CNBC. "His name is [known] around the globe, and that means he obviously knows how to work with people.

"I hope for the best. That's my president now, and I am going to do whatever is needed to do the best job."

As one of a handful of high-profile entrepreneurs appointed as a presidential ambassador for global entrepreneurship under the Obama administration, John joined AOL co-founder Steve Case, Kind Snacks founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky, Spanx founder Sara Blakely and others in traveling the world to help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Our job was to get people excited about entrepreneurship and educate them about it," John says. "Show them how they have access to capital and talk to them about scaling. If somebody only needs $20 a week to feed their family in Nigeria, and we can show them how to make that $20, they don't become a liability — they become a taxpayer, father, mentor — morale goes up.

"If we can do that, we can help change the world."