Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism

Trump was poised to sign executive orders as early as Monday intended to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to media reports, and also pull out of the 11-nation Pacific Rim Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Lower U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the dollar. The benchmark 10-year yield posted its biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks as concerns about the fallout of Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.

"We saw dollar weakness in conjunction with those falling yields, and it led to a strengthening of the yen," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the private client group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana.

"Much of it was based on non-economic news. We saw the U.S., through executive action, withdraw from the TPP, which brings up some broader questions about the degree of trade protectionism that we might see out of the new administration," he said. "That certainly played into today's activity."

Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that an excessively strong dollar was negative in the short term, which put additional pressure on the dollar.