European markets seen lower on concerns over Trump’s protectionism

Trump said Sunday he would start talks with Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). During Asian trading the dollar fell and the euro hit its highest level in more than a month. The U.K.'s prime minister, Theresa May, is set to discuss future trade possibilities with Trump this week.

The earnings season kicks off in Europe with Philips Lighting announcing that its operating profit margin rose to 9.1 percent. Its earnings before profit stood at 645 million euros ($693 million) compared to 547 million euros in 2015.

Samsung said Monday that its difficulties with Note 7 were caused by irregular batteries.