    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower on concerns over Trump’s protectionism

    Markets in Europe are seen lower this Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump took office and promised to pursue a protectionist policy.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 24 points lower at 7,174.2, the German DAX is seen opening 4 points down at 11,593.2 and the French CAC should begin 14 points down at 4,836.8.

    Trump said Sunday he would start talks with Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). During Asian trading the dollar fell and the euro hit its highest level in more than a month. The U.K.'s prime minister, Theresa May, is set to discuss future trade possibilities with Trump this week.

    The earnings season kicks off in Europe with Philips Lighting announcing that its operating profit margin rose to 9.1 percent. Its earnings before profit stood at 645 million euros ($693 million) compared to 547 million euros in 2015.

    Samsung said Monday that its difficulties with Note 7 were caused by irregular batteries.

    Also, on Monday's calendar is also the release of the latest consumer confidence data in the euro zone.

