First Trump press moment was a catastrophe and puts US lives at risk: Analyst

The first full day of the new U.S. presidency was a "catastrophic" moment for President Donald Trump in terms of media relations, an analyst told CNBC.

Press secretary Sean Spicer told journalists summoned to an impromptu press conference in the White House Saturday that the media had distorted figures on how many people attended the inauguration ceremony.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that the Spicer's statement contained "alternative facts."

"(Trump) had a catastrophic first weekend when it comes to media coverage," Brian Klaas , fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics told CNBC on Monday.

"The first press moment they had from the White House podium, the four or five statements made were lies and they're easily provable lies."

Spicer said that about 72,000 people attended the ceremony but that nobody had official figures. Several U.S. media used photos from 2009's inauguration of President Barack Obama to show that there were fewer people on Friday.

The New York Times described the White House statements as a "striking display of invective and grievance at the dawn of a presidency".

According to Klaas, taking such an approach by the new presidency brought into question the credibility associated with the institution and "puts American lives at risk because during a crisis you don't know you can trust the White House and that's really dangerous for the West."