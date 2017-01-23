France’s ‘man of the year’ lacks political machine to win the presidential election: analyst

Emmanuel Macron, the investment banker turned politician, has been the surprise in French politics over the past few months, gathering more popular support than his center-left rivals.

However, despite bringing some freshness to the political landscape, the enthusiasm of the 39-year old is unlikely to be enough to make him president.

"Certainly, Macron has been the man of this year so far. He's definitely the man on the wave," Jonathan Fenby, director of European political research at TS Lombard, told CNBC on Monday.

"But he hasn't got a party machine behind him, he's very dependent on pulling towards him a few well-known figures of the center-left," Fenby added.

A poll published in mid-January showed a four point rise in only a month for Macron. He is currently perceived as the third big name in the presidential race, after the center-right candidate Francois Fillon and the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

According to Fenby, Macron could even be the best candidate to beat Marine Le Pen in the second round of the election, given that Fillon has a very conservative economic reform agenda that much of the French electorate don't like.

However, Macron opted to run on his own, putting him in a more complicated position, at least from a structural point of view.