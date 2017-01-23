Frits van Paasschen reveals the key to a successful negotiation with President Trump   

Frits van Paasschen has had a storied career as a seasoned business executive, including going head-to-head at the negotiating table with Donald Trump.

"The key is to separate his antics from his actions and focus on what he is going to try to do, and what he wants to get," van Paasschen told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday.

Van Paasschen is the former CEO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Coors Brewing Company. When he was running Starwood, he had the chance to see the results of disruptive innovation around the globe, which prompted him to write a new book entitled "The Disruptors' Feast".

"My style isn't his [Trump's], but what he does is he makes it very clear what he is trying to get out of the negotiation," van Paasschen said.