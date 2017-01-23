Frits van Paasschen reveals the key to a successful negotiation with President Trump   

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Frits van Paasschen has had a storied career as a seasoned business executive, including going head-to-head at the negotiating table with Donald Trump.

    "The key is to separate his antics from his actions and focus on what he is going to try to do, and what he wants to get," van Paasschen told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday.

    Van Paasschen is the former CEO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Coors Brewing Company. When he was running Starwood, he had the chance to see the results of disruptive innovation around the globe, which prompted him to write a new book entitled "The Disruptors' Feast".

    "My style isn't his [Trump's], but what he does is he makes it very clear what he is trying to get out of the negotiation," van Paasschen said.





    "The spirit of American business is not playing to avoid losing, it's playing to win." -Frits van Paasschen

    Trump's transparency of what he wants to achieve in the negotiation makes it easier for the person he is negotiating with to make sure they can give him what he wants, and achieve what you need. According to van Paasschen, everybody wins with this approach.

    If van Paasschen had one piece of advice for Trump, he said he shouldn't just be thinking about getting old jobs back. Instead, he needs to be thinking about how to create new ones.

    "The spirit of American business is not playing to avoid losing, it's playing to win," he said.

    That means finding ways in the global marketplace to sell products abroad or bring people from outside the U.S. in. In order for American companies to compete, they must take the total marketplace into consideration, he said.

    Van Paasschen's career has brought him to more than 100 countries. His book aims to uncover the forces that disrupt and drive change, and how organizations can prepare and stay relevant.


