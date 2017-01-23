    More From Politics

    US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus look on at the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017.
    Trump to sign executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and intent to leave TPP
    President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
    Wall St.'s elation turns to concern after Trump's first bizarre weekend
    President Donald Trump (C) leads a meeting with invited business leaders and members of his staff in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Business leaders included Elon Musk of SpaceX, Wendell Weeks of Corning, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical, Alex Gorsky of Johnston & Johnson and others.
    Trump says he wants to cut regulations by 75% or 'maybe more'
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016.
    Donald Trump will not release tax returns
    U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
    Maryland's Cardin won't support Tillerson for secretary of State
    President Donald Trump walks out during a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
    Heavy-hitting lawyers to sue Trump over continuing business interests
    An insured patient under the Affordable Care Act receives a checkup at the South Broward Community Health Services clinic in Hollywood, Florida.
    Enrollees, doctors fret about what comes after Obamacare
    Construction crews work to erect a new highway bridge to carry I-65 traffic across the Ohio River to southern Indiana as a part of the Ohio River Bridges Project in Louisville, Kentucky.
    Trump's infrastructure promise may run into conservative buzz saw, advisor says
    Richard LeFrak, chairman, president and chief executive officer of LeFrak Organization Inc.
    Billionaire developer: Judge Trump on results, not what he says
    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
    'Despicable': Ex-CIA boss Brennan, others slam Trump speech in front of memorial
    Kellyanne Conway
    White House's Conway said Spicer gave 'alternative facts'
    US counterintelligence agents probed Trump adviser Flynn’s Russia ties: WSJ
    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
    First Trump press moment was a catastrophe: Analyst
    Thousands of women march to send Trump a message
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2017.
    Israeli leader accepts invitation to visit US
    Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak (R) speaks to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Sergei Donskoi at a State Council meeting on Dec. 27, 2016.
    Russia's Energy Minister welcomes Trump’s energy plans
    White House's Spicer blasts 'deliberately false reporting' of inauguration
    Twitter Chairman and Square CEO Jack Dorsey
    Users somehow forced to follow official POTUS Twitter account
    President Donald Trump speaks at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    At CIA headquarters, Trump tells CIA 'I am behind you'
    Donald Trump
    How Trump's proposals may affect every income tax bracket
    Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.
    Trump to oversee ‘fiscal bloodbath’, Stockman says
    Ron Paul
    Ron Paul: Expect an economic ‘downturn’ under Trump
    Former US President, Bill Clinton speaking during a Clinton Foundation event
    The Clinton Foundation's uncertain future in the age of Trump
    A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall on 14th Street NW prior to the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Violent protests in DC after Donald Trump inauguration
    President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.
    Repealing Obamacare will take much longer than people think
    Donald Trump's Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis (C) arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Mattis confirmed as Defense secretary, first Trump Cabinet member to be approved
    President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    The word Donald Trump used more than any other in his inaugural speech
    President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump's inauguration in pictures
    President Donald Trump, center, sits before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
    US housing regulator slaps a hold on mortgage premium cut
    A truck travels the 210 freeway between Los Angeles and cities to the east near Pasadena, California.
    California unveils plan to combat climate change
    Hillary Ripley, a longtime investor-relations professional, hosted a gathering on Tuesday for those planning to attend the women’s march in Washington this weekend.
    Women’s march draws ‘duty-bound’ from Wall Street
    President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    Trump sworn in, promises to protect 'America first'
    Members of Marine Barracks Washington gather on the West Front of the Capitol on Inauguration Day before Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, January 20, 2017.
    Trump to proclaim National Day of Patriotism, spokesman says
    President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    The first gloomy minutes of the Trump presidency: Why the tone will matter
    President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.
    Markets looked ready to rock Friday morning, but then ...
    President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
    Trump inauguration: 'Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength'
    President-elect Donald Trump arrives on stage during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
    Inauguration guests arrive at the Capitol building
    President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St. John's Church during his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
    Read President Trump's full, blistering inaugural speech, attacking Washington, promising 'America first'
    Polar bear, climate change
    The White House website's page on climate change just disappeared
    Nouriel Roubini at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    Nouriel Roubini unloads on Trump speech
    resident Barack Obama(R)welcomes President-elect Donald Trump to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017.
    Obama meets Trump, departs White House for last time as president
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.
    This is (probably) the best take on what we'll get with Trump as president
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greets Karen Pence, Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy for inauguration
    President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump
    Trump's first 100 days: What the market could do
    We're still getting tweets from Trump on the morning of his inauguration
    Kellyanne Conway, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
    Conway decked out in patriotic dress for inauguration
    Carlos Gutierrez, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce
    Ex-Commerce secretary says bullying Mexico could weigh on its 2018 elections
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016.
    These are America's five richest presidents   
    Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after a welcome celebration for US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017.
    Trump's inauguration festivities kick off with ball, concert, reception
    Marines stand in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of the 45th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S.
    Executive actions ready to go as Trump prepares to take office
    Alan Simpson, co-chairman of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform
    Donald Trump presidency a 'sea change' for the GOP: Alan Simpson
    Donald Trump
    Trump is getting the nuclear football
    Protesters hold signs while demonstrating at McPherson Square in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    Anti-Trump protesters pepper-sprayed on eve of inauguration
    Larry Summers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    Larry Summers is worried the global banking system is still far from safe
    George Soros
    Soros: Trump's a 'would-be dictator' who 'is going to fail'
    Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist, leaves an elevator at Trump Tower, November 16, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet positions for the new administration.
    Trump could tap tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel for Germany job: Report
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., quotes hikes in health insurance premiums during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
    For many Obamacare customers this year, they'll be paying more for less
    Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    Senators hammer Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin on history with mortgage lender
    Pedro Rojas holds a sign directing people to an insurance company where they can sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare
    Obamacare sign-ups hit almost 9M on HealthCare.gov amid GOP repeal/replace plans
    Donald Trump, Tweeter-in-Chief.
    President Trump's Twitter plans: Tweet as usual

