One day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, women and men marched in Washington D.C., and other major international cities to promote women's rights.

Faced with a turbulent political climate, the original organizers of the Women's March intended to highlight that "women's rights are human rights" during Saturday's demonstration, as the new U.S. government took to its first full day in office.

While no official figure of how many attended has been released yet, according to the organizers more than 5 million individuals participated in the Women's March worldwide.

CNBC takes a look at some of the placards and words spoken at the event.