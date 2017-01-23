Intel to rally 16% this year as earnings beat expectations, Pacific Crest says

Pacific Crest reiterated its overweight rating for Intel shares, saying the chipmaker's earnings for the December quarter will beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.



The company will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.



Intel's "CCG [client computing group] should drive Q4 results to be at the higher end of guided range," analyst Michael McConnell wrote in a note to clients Sunday. "Secular growth trends remain intact in DCG [data center group] ... with revenue growth reacceleration likely in 2017."