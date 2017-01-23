    BREAKING:  Trump signs executive order to formally withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal

    Intel to rally 16% this year as earnings beat expectations, Pacific Crest says

    Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich
    Ethan Miller | Getty Images
    Pacific Crest reiterated its overweight rating for Intel shares, saying the chipmaker's earnings for the December quarter will beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.

    The company will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

    Intel's "CCG [client computing group] should drive Q4 results to be at the higher end of guided range," analyst Michael McConnell wrote in a note to clients Sunday. "Secular growth trends remain intact in DCG [data center group] ... with revenue growth reacceleration likely in 2017."


