Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down after Friday's rally. Earnings will be out today for McDonald's, Yahoo, and Halliburton. The dollar is lower as traders are acting bearishly over President Trump's trade agenda.

TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Trump will sign an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and signal our intent to leave TPP.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S crude prices are down more than 1 percent and are at the $52 a barrel level. Gasoline prices are at $2.31 a gallon, national average. That's 3 cents down from a week ago today.