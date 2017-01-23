Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    BREAKING:  US stocks open slightly lower as investors look for more details on President Trump's policies

    Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto attend a meeting at Los Pinos presidential residence, in Mexico City, Mexico on August 31, 2016.
    Daniel Cardenas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are a bit down after Friday's rally. Earnings will be out today for McDonald's, Yahoo, and Halliburton. The dollar is lower as traders are acting bearishly over President Trump's trade agenda.

    TRUMP PRESIDENCY

    Trump will sign an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and signal our intent to leave TPP.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S crude prices are down more than 1 percent and are at the $52 a barrel level. Gasoline prices are at $2.31 a gallon, national average. That's 3 cents down from a week ago today.

