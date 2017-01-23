Olive Garden's next phase in 'never-ending' features lasagna and more

After the success of the Never Ending Pasta Passes, which sold out in seconds, Olive Garden unveiled its latest installment in "never-ending" food promotions Monday.

The offer, which lasts until March 6, includes five of the restaurant's most popular dishes: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna Classico, Chicken Alfredo and Chicken Parmigiana. Each is priced at $11.99, and can be mixed and matched with each refill.



"First we introduced unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks. Then we debuted Never Ending Pasta Bowl. And now we're excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favorite Olive Garden classics," said Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden in a press release.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden's parent, were recently trading down 1.3 percent at $72.51.