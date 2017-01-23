President Trump and the US embassy in Israel: What's going on?

Both Israelis and Palestinians consider Jerusalem to be their capital, and each side has historical, political and religious claims to the city.

Hugh Lovatt, Israel/Palestine project coordinator at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC via telephone that Trump's potential to move the U.S. embassy was "altogether a worrying phenomenon," as it signified a "broader U.S. drive which risks severely undermining not just stability (in the region) but also the two state solution."

In 1995, the U.S. passed a law declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, though presidents have since continuously signed waivers preventing the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a step which is taken every six months.