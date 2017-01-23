President Trump designates Ajit Pai as next FCC chairman

President Donald Trump has named Ajit Pai the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.



Pai said in a statement he is "deeply grateful" for the "humbling honor."

"I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans," Pai said in a statement.

Pai also tweeted, "There is so much we can do together to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans and to promote innovation and investment."



Pai, a Republican, was nominated to the FCC by former President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2012.