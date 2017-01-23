President Trump sued over foreign payments to his firms: Court filing

President Donald Trump was sued over foreign payments to his firms, according to a court filing on Monday.



The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit accuses Trump of violating a 'foreign emoluments' clause of the U.S. Constitution, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported the violations relate to foreign governments' leases at Trump Tower, hotel stays and other transactions involving various Trump properties.

It also reportedly relates to payments from foreign government-owned broadcasters for rebroadcasts and foreign versions of the American game show 'The Apprentice,' which Trump previously hosted.

The lawsuit requests a court order forbidding the president from accepting payments from foreign governments that violate the constitution.

The lawsuit was earlier reported by The New York Times.