Professional women in their 30s have often achieved a level of career success that they dreamed of in their 20. Also, women in their 30s are often focused on their personal lives in a new way. They may be cultivating relationships or raising children.

That means the one thing professional women in their 30s often forget to do is network.

That lapse often helps men leapfrog women in their careers at that stage, says Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck in her new book, "Own It."

"Our thirties, once we've all proven that we're good at our jobs, is exactly when networking becomes that much more valuable," says Krawcheck. "This is the time where the guys' network is one of the key reasons they can move past us at work. They are going to the cocktail parties."