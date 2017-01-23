This is a breaking news story. Please check back on CNBC.com for updates to this story.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is set to vote on the confirmation of former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, Reuters reported.



In order to be confirmed in the role, Tillerson must be approved in the wider GOP-controlled Senate.

Earlier Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the committee, said he would vote to confirm Tillerson after previously expressing concerns about the former CEO. Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also said they will vote for Tillerson despite their misgivings.

Rubio, McCain and Graham expressed concerns about Tillerson's ties to Russia amid a U.S. response to Moscow's alleged efforts to influence the 2016 election. Tillerson previously did business with Russia and received an award from President Vladimir Putin.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the committee is still set to vote on Tillerson's approval.