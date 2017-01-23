South Korea will stick to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) on its territory even if China takes stronger retaliatory action against the perceived security threat, an analyst said Tuesday.

"(Chinese retaliation) is happening and will further accelerate. It's not going to have an impact on South Korea's in a sense that they are not going to reconsider the decision to deploy Thaad," said North Asia director for the Economist Corporate Network, Florian Kohlbacher

"It's not realistic for South Korea to stop going ahead with deployment in the end," he added to CNBC's The Rundown.

China has already penalized South Korea for its decision to deploy the anti-ballistic missile system, including limiting Korean pop cultural imports and not offering certain subsidies to South Korean companies in China, he noted.

Kohlbacher's comments come after acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday said despite Chinese hostility to the move, the deployment of the Thaad system cannot be delayed in the face of a growing North Korean nuclear missile threat.