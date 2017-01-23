Tax season just started. Here's what you need to know

You have until April 18, three days longer than usual, to file. If you file for an extension, you have until Oct.16 to complete your return.



"Don't file your taxes too early," said Scott Hughes, a certified financial planner and managing partner at Hughes Financial Services in Herndon, Virginia. "For investors who expect 1099s for their taxable investments, remember that many firms send corrected 1099s. To avoid having to refile your taxes, wait until late March or early April."

Even if you file early, you may have to wait longer to get your refund anyway.

Taxpayers who claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit will have to wait until Feb. 15 to receive their refund. Even then, taxpayers may not have access to their cash until Feb. 27 because a new law requires the IRS to hold on to the entire refund for those filers in order to crack down on fraud.

Whenever you file, it helps to have a system to keep tabs on your tax documents, said Shelia Brandenberg, a certified public accountant in Teaneck, New Jersey.

"That system can be as simple as a folder for all your documents," she said. "Doing your taxes is really something you should do all year long, not just during tax season, by keeping good records."

You also will need tax documents to receive many popular deductions and credits, such as the mortgage interest deduction and child care tax credit.

Here's a rundown of the forms you'll need for popular tax deductions and credits: