The 15 best jobs in America in 2017

Here are Glassdoor's top-ranking jobs in the U.S.   

At a time when automation is threatening job security across the U.S., tech workers are in a great position.

Data scientists, in particular, have the best jobs in America in 2017.

That's according to new ranking by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor, released today.

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, in a statement accompanying the release of the report.

"Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."

For the ranking, Glassdoor considered three factors: The average annual salary, an overall job-satisfaction rating based on a five-point scale and the number of job openings available for that particular occupation.

Here are the top 15 jobs in America right now.

1. Data Scientist

Job score: 4.8
Job satisfaction rating: 4.4
Number of job openings: 4,184
Median base salary: $110,000


2. DevOps Engineer

Job score: 4.7
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 2,725
Median base salary: $110,000


3. Data Engineer

Job score: 4.7
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Number of job openings: 2,599
Median base salary: $106,000


4. Tax Manager

Job score: 4.7
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 3,317
Median base salary: $110,000


5. Analytics Manager

Job score: 4.6
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,958
Median base salary: $112,000


6. HR Manager

Job score: 4.6
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 4,339
Median base salary: $85,000


7. Database Administrator

Job score: 4.5
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 2,877
Median base salary: $93,000


8. Strategy Manager

Job score: 4.5
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Number of job openings: 1,184
Median base salary: $130,000


9. UX Designer

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 1,691
Median base salary: $92,500


10. Solutions Architect

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 2,232
Median base salary: $125,000


11. Marketing Manager

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 3,875
Median base salary: $90,000


12. Occupational Therapist

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 14,897
Median base salary: $72,000


13. Audit Manager

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings: 1,887
Median base salary: $98,000


14. Electrical Engineer

Job score: 4.4
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 3,643
Median base salary: $78,000


15. Nurse Practitioner

Job score: 4.3
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Number of job openings: 15,634
Median base salary: $100,000

Check out the full list of the top 50 jobs in America, and read the Glassdoor report here.

