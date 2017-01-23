The 15 best jobs in America in 2017

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, in a statement accompanying the release of the report.
"Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."
For the ranking, Glassdoor considered three factors: The average annual salary, an overall job-satisfaction rating based on a five-point scale and the number of job openings available for that particular occupation.
Here are the top 15 jobs in America right now.