    BREAKING:  US stocks open slightly lower as investors look for more details on President Trump's policies

    US Economy

    'The unlucky nature of Trump' may slow economic growth, Peter Boockvar says

    Capital spending is key to growth: Pro
    Capital spending is key to growth: Peter Boockvar   

    The first years of Donald Trump's presidency could bring about clashes between the president's push to grow the economy and the reality of low interest rates, which will continue to tighten as inflation rises, analyst Peter Boockvar told CNBC on Monday.

    "The unlucky nature of Trump is he's got to deal with the legacy of [Ben] Bernanke and[Janet] Yellen that left him with interest rates so low [but] are now moving higher," Boockvar told "Squawk Box," referring to the last two chairs of the Federal Reserve.

    "I see 2017-2018 as this tug of war between the welcome relief of tax and regulatory policy, [and] the reality that monetary policy and interest rates are tightening," he continued. "And how is the economy going to deal with that?"

    So far, the answer is unclear. Boockvar said capital investment is essential for growth to reach 3 percent or higher, but he wondered whether companies would be encouraged by the administration's early days to spend the necessary capital.

    One thing Boockvar said he's certain about: "Yellen, no question, will go very slow in raising short rates."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address


    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...