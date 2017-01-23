Traders betting these 5 stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations this week

A ramp up in earnings reports this week could present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the companies that top Wall Street's expectations.



Analysts estimate fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index increased by 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago, while revenue figures are expected to rise by 4.1 percent, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, there are many companies that investors expect to generate much stronger growth than projected.

CNBC PRO used crowdsourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that have a higher consensus EPS estimate from investors and traders than sell-side analysts. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.