Traders betting these 5 stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations this week

    Boeing employees march up and down stairs entering and exiting Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington.
    Matt Mills McKnight | Reuters
    A ramp up in earnings reports this week could present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the companies that top Wall Street's expectations.

    Analysts estimate fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index increased by 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago, while revenue figures are expected to rise by 4.1 percent, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, there are many companies that investors expect to generate much stronger growth than projected.

    CNBC PRO used crowdsourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that have a higher consensus EPS estimate from investors and traders than sell-side analysts. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.

