UK and US eye trade deal but it’s too early to talk immigration and tariffs: analyst

President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May are meeting this Friday in Washington to discuss future trade opportunities.

However, analysts believe that the meeting is more about prioritizing relationships rather than discussing detail.

Theresa May has told U.K. media that both sides of the Atlantic could look at current obstacles to their trade and remove those barriers. According to the Telegraph, one of the things that the U.K. government wants to discuss is how to make it easier for U.S. workers to move to the U.K. and vice-versa.

"At the meeting, the two leaders may identify areas in which the U.K. and U.S. already have close trade ties, such as in manufactured goods and chemicals, and express a desire to maintain and perhaps deepen these ties,"

Danielle Haralambous, U.K. analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC via email.

"However, they can do little more than hold an informal discussion at this stage and nothing concrete on tariffs or immigration can or will be agreed," she added.

This is mostly due to the fact that the British government will be busy with exit and trade talks with the EU. But it will also be linked with how protectionist Trump gets.