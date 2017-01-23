US Treasurys edge higher amid uncertainty following Trump's protectionist speech

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.44 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.27 percent.



Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday that will put in motion the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

President Trump is also expected to sign an executive order announcing his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade agreement among 11 other Pacific Rim countries.

There are no major U.S. economic data reports scheduled to be released on Monday.

In oil markets, prices eased on Monday as the likelihood of rising U.S. production weighed on the market. Energy companies in the U.S. added the most rigs drilling for new production in nearly four years.

Brent crude traded at around $54.80 a barrel on Monday, down 1.24 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.33 a barrel, down 1.67 percent.