Wealthy car collectors are feeling more confident, as Scottsdale auctions rake in $260 million

The classic car market is regaining some of its shine, as the latest round of auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona, racked up sales of $260 million.

A total 3,486 cars were sold at the auctions held last week by Barrett-Jackson, Gooding & Company, RM Sotheby's and others, according to Hagerty, the collectible-car insurance and valuation firm.

This year's total topped last year's $251 million, and was the second-highest ever for the Scottsdale auctions, which kick off the year and often set the tone for the collectible car market.

Last year, the classic car market slowed, and the Scottsdale auctions posted a 15 percent decline from 2015. That had marked the auctions' first decline since 2010.

Now, with the stock market near record highs, fully 83 percent of the cars offered at this year's auction were sold. The average price per car fell from $115,729 in 2016 to $89,601, though demand was strongest for the most expensive cars.

"The rarest and most exclusive cars continue to see strong interest," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

The top seller was a 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight sold by Bonhams for $7.4 million.

Several celebrity cars were sold with mixed results. Boxer Floyd Mayweather failed to sell his gleaming white 2011 Bugatti Veyron, as bids did not meet his reserve price of $2.3 million. But Justin Bieber was able to sell his blue Ferrari 458 Italia F1 edition for $434,000.