    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Why Cramer expects nothing good to come of Fitbit

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Xilinx, Inc: "I think Xilinx could be owned on earnings. Very rare. T-Mobile I feel the same way. Earnings or takeover. That's right, I think you could own it either way because I think it can be bought and it can be bought on earnings."

    Fitbit: "I expect nothing good to come of Fitbit. It turned out to be a commodity that's all it really was. It's a shame because it had such a great concept. But there is just too many of them. It's an overcrowded category. I can't recommend it."

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals: "The reason I was going to say that you don't want to be in Jazz is because our President I think is uniquely ready to take on the drug industry, and Jazz will get hurt. Whether you think it should or not, the stock will get hurt."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLNX
    ---
    DLNG
    ---
    JAZZ
    ---
    FIT
    ---