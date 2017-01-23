World's biggest problems won't be solved without support from business: 'Love Actually' director

Business leaders must become part of the solution and further aid organizations' efforts in attempting to tackle serious global risks, according to the United Nations (UN) ambassador and "Love Actually" creator, Richard Curtis.

"The world's biggest problems will not be solved without business being part of it… (not) without business being concerned about the environment and equality and all those issues," Richard Curtis told CNBC on Monday.

"So I think, in some ways, (Davos) is an incredibly important place to start," he added.