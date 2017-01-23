The internet is chock full of daily habits that will help your routine (I've even written about quite a few myself) but what about bad habits?

Whether it's finally dragging ourselves to the gym or writing daily, we tend to shift our focus towards new routines every New Year. Yet, many of us fail to examine the negative habits that are holding us back.

More from Elle Kaplan:

The Secret to Exceptional Mental Strength Lies in This Surprising Science-Backed Habit

Embracing These Brutal Truths About Success Will Immediately Improve Your Life

How to Crush Your Goals in 2017, According to Harvard Research



Because habits are so ingrained into our daily routines, it's very likely that harmful ones are sneaking in and detracting from our success. That's why the exceptionally successful know that what you don't do is just as important as your actions. As Benjamin Franklin put it:



"Your net worth to the world is usually determined by what remains after your bad habits are subtracted from your good ones."



Without further ado, try banishing the following habits, and see how your success in business and in life improve:

