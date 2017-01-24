Nikkei futures in Chicago traded up 1.5 percent at 19,080, while Osaka futures were also higher by 1.44 percent at 19,060, versus the Japanese benchmark index's last finished at 18,787.99.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 was up 0.61 percent, led by its materials sub-index, which was up 1.16 percent.

"The story in Australia is clearly around the moves in commodities and the materials sector," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a note on Wednesday. Weston expects the ASX 200 materials sub-index will break out to the highest levels since August 2014.

Major miner Rio Tinto was up 2.61 percent, after it announced Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries to China's Yancoal Australia for up to $2.45 billion, Reuters reported.

Over in China, an MSCI top executive told Reuters Tuesday that China's progress towards full inclusion of its stocks in global benchmarks could stop in its tracks, if it continues to tighten capital controls and prevent people from moving money out of the country.

Beijing's tightening capital controls comes as a bid to stabilize its currency, which has been under pressure against the stronger dollar. The onshore yuan fell almost 7 percent against the dollar in 2016, its biggest decline since 1994.

Overnight during U.S. hours, Alibaba Group reported a 54 percent growth in third-quarter revenue, boosted by higher sales during the Single's Day shopping event. The Chinese e-commerce giant saw revenue at 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating Reuters poll of analysts forecast of 50.10 billion yuan. Alibaba shares were up 3.07 percent at $101.43 each.

In the broader currency market, the greenback remained at the 100 handle against a currency basket, at 100.27. The yen remained stronger against the dollar, at 113.90 compared to levels above 114 last week. The Australian dollar held steady at $0.7585 during early Asian time.

On the energy front, oil prices had settled higher on Tuesday on evidence of lower production by OPEC and other exporters.

Brent futures rose 0.4 percent to settle at $55.44 a barrel, while U.S. crude climbed 0.8 percent to $53.18. Post settlement however, crude oil prices slipped as U.S. weekly inventory data showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel stocks all increased last week.

South Korea will release its advanced fourth quarter gross domestic product, Japan's December trade figures are due later and Australia is set to release its fourth-quarter consumer price index.

Taiwan's stock market will be shut from today until Feb. 2.

— Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

