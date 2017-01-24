    CNBC Disruptor 50

    Call for nominations — 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50

    Fifty private companies, worth a combined $241 billion dollars and reimagining industries from transportation to T-shirts, made up the 2016 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. But in much the same way these visionaries on the Disruptor 50 list continuously press on, it's time for CNBC to look ahead.

    The search is under way for the next group of the most ambitious, innovative private companies transforming the economy and forcing the public giants to rethink the way they do business. Does your company or a company you represent or invest in have what it takes to be called a CNBC Disruptor?

    Submit your nomination for the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 by clicking here.

    Last year our Disruptor 50 list included household names like Uber, Airbnb, Spotify and Snapchat. It featured the return of 23andMe, emerging from years of regulatory battles to regain a spot on the list. It featured high-flying newcomers, like Instacart and virtual reality start-up Jaunt. And Twilio made the list for the fourth and final time — as it went on to have one of the most successful IPOs of 2016.

    Who will be next?

    The deadline to submit the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 Nominee Submission Form is Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. All private, independently owned companies are eligible to submit, and any company founder, executive or representative, or investors in the company, are welcome to submit the nomination form.

    The competition will be tough. In 2016, 750 companies submitted nominations. Nominees will be put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

    Winners will be notified in April, and the list will be published in May across CNBC's TV and digital platforms.

