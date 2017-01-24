VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Cards Against Humanity takes out newspaper ad begging Obama to be its next CEO

Cards Against Humanity
Source: Tom Bullock | Cards Against Humanity | Wikipedia.
Cards Against Humanity

Now that Barack Obama is no longer the President of the United States, the "party game for horrible people" Cards Against Humanity figures he might be looking for a job.

That works out well, since the Chicago-based company is need of leadership.

Cards Against Humanity has posted on Craigslist and, more notably, taken out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune for a CEO that lists very specific requirements. For example, "The ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize."

It also offers highly tailored perks, including an office with unlimited almonds.

The ad seeks an individual with the following attributes:

"- Strong public speaking skills
- Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure
- Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending
- Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition
- Experience hunting terrorist masterminds
- Minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation
- Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review
- Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher
- Passed comprehensive healthcare reform
- Natural born citizen of the United States"

"Let's face it: we have no idea what we're doing," the job posting reads. "This year, we wasted an enormous amount of time and  energy trying to get Hillary Clinton elected President, and on Black Friday we dug a huge hole in the  ground because we wanted to find out if it would be funny. It's been a great run, but now it's time  for real adult leadership."

Yes, Cards Against Humanity did in fact dig a great big hole in the ground on Black Friday. "As long as you keep spending, we'll keep digging," the game challenged. That effort raised more than $100,000.

According to the ad, the compensation package is generous: The new CEO will own 51% of the company and can set his or her own salary.

Though Obama is unlikely to be tempted, the job posting is a clever way for the business to publicly thank the former President for his service. And it may be as good a way as any to find a chief executive.

Billion-dollar businesses that didn’t exist before Obama took office
Billion-dollar businesses that didn’t exist before Obama took office   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...