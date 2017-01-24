Cards Against Humanity takes out newspaper ad begging Obama to be its next CEO

Now that Barack Obama is no longer the President of the United States, the "party game for horrible people" Cards Against Humanity figures he might be looking for a job.

That works out well, since the Chicago-based company is need of leadership.

Cards Against Humanity has posted on Craigslist and, more notably, taken out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune for a CEO that lists very specific requirements. For example, "The ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize."

It also offers highly tailored perks, including an office with unlimited almonds.