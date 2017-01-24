CEO: 5 signs it might be time to quit

Do you think it's bad to quit? A lot of people do. But they're wrong.

We've been told quitting is bad since we were children. As entrepreneurs, we admire bold CEOs who refuse to quit. And it's fun sharing moments we start something shiny and new.

I admire the greats as much as anyone else: Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and all the giants who stood by their vision to change the world.

But it's rare we talk about those moments where something isn't working — a product, a relationship, or an entire business — and the entrepreneur has to make the hard decision to kill his or her darling.

