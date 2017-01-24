On his first full day in the Oval Office, President Trump gave face time to a group of major CEOs, and several had something in common: problems with China.

The meeting Monday came after an early morning tweet from the President announcing it. Without any details, most of the press was left guessing as to the attendees. Before the meeting, a stream of 12 CEOs from manufacturing companies walked into the White House.



Here's the final White House list of the CEOs that met Trump:

"The scale of the challenge is pretty large," says Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, highlighting the technological and trade-related impediments to boosting manufacturing jobs in America.

Five of the 12 CEOs lead companies that are facing serious headwinds from China: U.S. Steel, Arconic (formerly Alcoa), Whirlpool, Corning and Under Armour.



"It's a great new dawn," Ed Rogers, chairman of the BGR group, a lobbying firm, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

U.S. Steel: The company has been hit by a China-driven steel glut, and last April it accused Chinese government hackers of stealing proprietary technology.