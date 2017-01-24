Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein shares how he reinvented the team

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year losing streak and won the World Series. Millions of fans flocked downtown to celebrate a win that had long seemed impossible.



"You could see nothing but people, nothing but blue, nothing but exultation," Team President Theo Epstein tells David Axelrod on his podcast, "The Axe Files."



But what did it take to get there?



Epstein says that three strategies in particular helped him learn how to become a good leader and guide the Cubs to success.