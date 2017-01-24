Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein shares how he reinvented the team

So he formed a group made up of several young, equally determined baseball professionals. They moved in together and immersed themselves in discussing or learning more about baseball.
The deep dive into his profession helped him realize that becoming better at your job can't always be done alone. When he joined the Cubs in 2011, he carried this lesson with him.
Epstein gathered the team's managers and coaches into a hotel in Arizona and for four days debated the team's hitting, pitching and defense strategy.
More importantly, they figured out what it would mean to be a Cub.
"The hard work of turning around a franchise really began at that level," he says.
2. Building team character
Having talented individuals alone wasn't going to carry the team to success, the baseball executive says. He needed a group of people who shared the same traits. He particularly wanted to know how a player handled failure.
Scout managers were told to interview a potential player's teachers, coaches, friends, girlfriends and even ex-girlfriends. They needed to figure out how the player responded to personal and professional setbacks.