China cracks down on the tools that help people get around its ‘Great Firewall’

China has moved to outlaw the tools that allow internet users to get past the country's so-called "Great Firewall" of censorship measures.
Virtual private networks (VNPs) are pieces of software that disguise the location of an internet user. In this case, VPNs allow Chinese users to access websites that are restricted in the world's second-largest economy.
In rules laid out on Sunday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China, providers of VPN services will need to obtain government approval, a move that would make most of these programs illegal.
The Chinese government said the nationwide internet "clean-up" would run until March 31, 2018 and was aimed at strengthening "information security management".