Cramer Remix: The best way to play the oil patch   

Deluxe Corp has also transitioned into an astounding rebound story. Somehow the century-old payment solutions business best known for printing checks has picked up 25 percent gain in 14 months.
The company's investments in brand awareness to let customers know that they are more than just a check company and were now a one-stop shop for the processes that many small businesses need, have paid off.
It was clear to Cramer that the execution of management was fabulous, too. With the stock at $73, Cramer thinks it is a steal.
"I believe that small business will be the driver of growth going forward, not the big companies Trump has been meeting with, and Deluxe has solutions that they need in order to expand," Cramer said.
Cramer has been a skeptic of the value of unlimited trade for a very, very long time, but says he won't recommend Ford or General Motors if they close their foreign plants.
"You can't have your protectionist cake and eat it, too. Meaning, when it comes to trade policy there is no scenario where everyone is a winner," Cramer said.
President Trump met with major automaker CEOs on Tuesday to urge them to build more plants domestically, saying these plants could ignite economically depressed towns and spur manufacturing in the U.S.
However, if the president only goes after domestic automakers then these companies will be at a disadvantage to the foreign competition who can build cars in places like Mexico. Cramer feared American auto companies could become losers.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer provided his take on a few stocks from callers:
Chesapeake Energy Corporation: "I like that. They just paid off the preferred, they cleaned up the balance sheet. It's going to be the year of natural gas. I say buy, buy, buy. We were talking about buying that for my charitable trust. You've got a good one."
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I don't like the vaccine business, but more importantly I think that when you are in the crosshairs of the president on this drug issue it doesn't seem to end well."