Cramer Remix: The best way to play the oil patch 7 Hours Ago | 01:06

President Trump attempted to fast track the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines on Tuesday, proving to Jim Cramer that this will be the most pro-petroleum administration in American history.

However, that doesn't mean the price of oil is about to skyrocket.

"While the oil producers will definitely benefit from deregulation and the approval of new pipelines, the actual outlook for the price of oil is more murky," the "Mad Money" host said.

Ultimately, Cramer likes oil stocks in this environment, but warned that investors need to believe they can do well, even if crude stalls out. His top pick was Magellan Midstream Partners.

"This is still one more reason why I think the pipelines are the best way to play the oil patch," Cramer said.