Cramer’s 5 powerful themes that can skyrocket without Congress

With many investors focused on the next move in politics, Jim Cramer watched powerful themes that managed to lift the market, regardless of what Congress does.
Cramer found five themes that can continue to roar higher and rebuke even the biggest doubters of the rally. They were housing, earnings, deregulation, higher oil, higher rates and the strength in materials stocks.
"Aside from the deregulation component, most of this rally would have occurred regardless of Trump's initiatives, which means this move might be a lot more sustainable than the doubters would have you believe," the "Mad Money" host said.
D.R. Horton reported strong earnings on Tuesday and confirmed orders were up 15 percent. This matters because mortgage rates went up this quarter too. Typically when rates go up, housing gets hit. Instead, the largest homebuilder had a surprisingly strong level of confidence. Horton even said better employment will lead to better housing demand.