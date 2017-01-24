Cramer’s 5 powerful themes that can skyrocket without Congress

Even better than interest rates rising are the increasing commodity prices. Rates must continue to climb for bank stocks to maintain momentum. If the Fed listened to the Horton conference call, than that means the plan to hike interest rates three times in 2017 is in the agenda, Cramer said. Suddenly investors were scrambling to get back into bank stocks.

Deregulation signaled more job creation in the U.S. to Cramer, and Trump's appointments mean deregulation for Cramer. If the Dakota Access pipeline is approved, it will require people, plants and equipment.

"It is really clear to me that Trump is appointing regulators who hate regulation," Cramer said.

There are so many large projects that could be in the works to move natural gas it could mean hundreds of thousands of people are put to work on the pipelines. Cramer attributed this to the reason why materials stocks rallied, with his top pick as Martin Marietta and Magellan Midstream Partners for pipelines.

Trump may want automakers to build in the U.S., but green lighting pipelines could create far more jobs very quickly, Cramer said.

Another strong theme was the re-evaluation of earnings in a positive way after an initial drop. IBM, American Express and Procter & Gamble have come roaring back since initially reporting.

The last component was technology, as red-hot semiconductor equipment makers like Applied Materials and Lam Research were the reason Cramer thinks the Nasdaq took out its old high. Strong demand for DRAM chips and flash memory is good for companies like Micron and Skyworks Solutions.

"These stories aren't going to be delayed by Congress. They are independent of it. That is why the market vaulted higher today when so many people were expecting the opposite," Cramer said.