Disrupting global trade will hurt America's economy, former US diplomat says

"It will be interesting to see what evidence is provided in support of that argument because most of the evidence really suggests otherwise, that government leaders in Beijing are propping up the Chinese currency rather than artificially depreciating it," he noted.

In the wake of the surprise Trump win, the yuan fell to nearly eight-year lows against the dollar, touching its weakest since at least January 2009, during the global financial crisis. But analysts attributed the slide primarily to the strength of the dollar, with the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, surging to a 14-year high after the election. Based on currency movements within the yuan's trade-weighted basket, policymakers appeared to be supporting the Chinese currency, analysts said.

But if Trump still follows through with his threat, "could set into motion certain changes in American policy and laws that could disrupt a global economy that is performing quite well for the U.S.," Adelman said.

He also expressed concern that the situation could escalate.

"The White House needs to be careful to give enough space and enough face to leaders in Beijing so that they can carefully reconcile some of the campaign rhetoric for what is really practical and what would ultimately promote growth and the health of both the U.S. economy and the Chinese economy," he said. "We run the risk of a spiral here. If the rhetoric from the White House continues to escalate, there really will be no room to move for the leaders in Beijing and the leaders in Washington, who really need each other if we're going to promote continued global growth."

Other analysts have expressed concern even over the alternative Republican options to Trump's more radical trade rhetoric.

For example, Republicans in the House of Representatives were considering a controversial "border adjustment tax" as part of their corporate tax reform plan.

Currently, U.S. corporations are taxed on their worldwide profits at 35 percent. The House GOP plan would tax domestic revenue (minus domestic costs) at a much lower rate of 20 percent.

The net effect would theoretically favor exports over imports and create incentives for domestic production as companies also would no longer be able to reduce taxable income by deducting their overseas expenditures. The plan would essentially subsidize exports, and lead to a 20 percent tax on imports for corporations.

William Lee, head of North America economics at Citigroup, expected such a proposal wouldn't get passed in a "pure" form.

"The heavy importers are saying, you cannot destroy us like this and I think what we'll see over time are exceptions and exemptions made at various times for various products, various sectors," Lee told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.