Early movers: DD, VZ, TRV, JNJ, BABA, DHI, MMM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DuPont — The chemical company earned an adjusted 51 cents per share for the fourth quarter, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts. Falling crop prices impacted the company's agricultural businesses, pushing revenue lower. DuPont also said it expected its merger with Dow Chemical to close during the first half of the year.

Verizon — Verizon fell 3 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 86 cents per share. Revenue beat Street forecasts. Verizon saw year-over-year revenue fall 5.6 percent as it added far fewer wireless subscribers than analysts had expected.

Travelers — The insurance company came in 47 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.20 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Travelers did see underwriting results fall in its auto insurance sector, but that was more than made up for by improvements in other lines.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J reported earnings of $1.58 per share for the fourth quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts. The medical device maker also gave a full-year forecast that falls below analysts' estimates.

Alibaba — The China-based e-commerce giant beat estimates by a wide margin on both the top and bottom lines, thanks in large part to an increase in mobile users and revenue.

D.R. Horton — The home builder came in eight cents a share above estimates, with earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. The largest U.S. home builder saw profit rise more than 31 percent over a year earlier as it sold more homes.

3M — 3M reported quarterly profit of $1.88 per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with estimates. The company also affirmed its full-year forecast.

Kimberly-Clark — The consumer products company beat forecasts by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.45 per share. Revenue was essentially in line with estimates. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 97 cents per share from 92 cents a share.

Yahoo — Yahoo reported adjusted profit of 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents a share. Revenue was also above forecasts. Investors are focused on the company's statement that the sale of Yahoo's core internet assets to Verizon should be completed during the second quarter.

SAP — SAP raised its earnings outlook, as results from the business software company's cloud-based business continue to improve. New bookings for the cloud business rose by 40 percent in the most recent quarter, with cloud subscriptions and support revenue up by 31 percent.

Ford — Ford is launching a new auto parts brand called Omnicraft, which will sell parts to both Ford dealers and independent repair shops.

US Foods — US Foods launched a secondary offering of 30 million common shares. Those shares are currently held by private-equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and the food service distributor will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen's $1.2 billion diesel emissions settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, calling it "fair, reasonable, and adequate." Dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million each.

Royal Philips — The company returned to profitability in the fourth quarter, but the health technology and consumer products maker warned that it is seeing "elevated uncertainty" in its target markets.

Amazon.com — Amazon sold 3.1 million Echo speakers in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, according to Dow Jones, citing estimates from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Amazon does not release Echo figures on its own, but the research firm said about 8.2 million have been sold in the U.S. since the Echo's 2014 debut, owing a large part to a big jump in consumer awareness of the product.

Rio Tinto — The mining company sold its Australian coal unit to Yancoal Australia for up to $2.45 billion in cash. Yancoal is an entity controlled by the Chinese government.

Avis Budget — Avis put a "poison pill" in place aimed at keeping its largest shareholder, hedge fund SRS Investment Management, from gaining more control over the car rental company. SRS has a 9.7 percent stake in Avis Budget common, and another 18.8 percent with no voting power.

Apple — Apple was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays, which thinks the stock does not have significant upside potential. Separately, Recode reports that Qualcomm may sue Apple, in response to Apple suing it for its patent licensing practices.