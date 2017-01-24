European markets seen higher; Easyjet, Dixons Carphone report

European markets are seen higher this Tuesday as investors wait for fresh economic data and earnings reports.
Easyjet, Dixons Carphone will be releasing their latest earnings report.
The German multinational software company SAP, and the most valuable in Europe, announced early morning that its operating profit went up by 4 percent to 2.37 billion euros ($2.55) during the fourth quarter. Though the figure was at the lower end of expectations, the firm raised its profit guidance for 2017.
Philips announced earnings before interest, tax, and amortization of 914 million euros ($982.8 million) during the fourth quarter of 2016. Its health portfolio went up by 5 percent.
Investors will also be paying attention at the announcement by the U.K. Supreme Court later this morning on whether the British government will have to get parliamentary approval to start Brexit negotiations with the EU.
The euro zone will know the latest flash purchasing manufacturers index at 9 am London time.