European markets seen higher; Easyjet, Dixons Carphone report

The German multinational software company SAP, and the most valuable in Europe, announced early morning that its operating profit went up by 4 percent to 2.37 billion euros ($2.55) during the fourth quarter. Though the figure was at the lower end of expectations, the firm raised its profit guidance for 2017.

Philips announced earnings before interest, tax, and amortization of 914 million euros ($982.8 million) during the fourth quarter of 2016. Its health portfolio went up by 5 percent.