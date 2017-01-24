Futures point to a lower open on Wall Street; earnings eyed

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.16 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.2 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.55 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.63 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.78 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.16 a barrel, up 0.78 percent.

Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday after evidence that OPEC and other oil exporters would commit to reducing production however an increase in drilling in the U.S. could cap further gains.