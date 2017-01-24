The 'border adjustment tax' idea just gained a very powerful supporter

Norquist: Tax proposal should be done in next six months 6 Hours Ago | 03:14

Grover Norquist, famous for convincing members of Congress to pledge that they won't raise taxes, says he's OK with the so-called border adjustment tax being proposed by the House GOP.



Norquist, head of Americans for Tax Reform and creator of the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, made the announcement on CNBC on Tuesday morning, though he added that he supports the tax only because it falls within a much larger package of tax reform.

"If it was stand-alone, it would be no," but as part of a "several trillion-dollar tax reduction package, the whole package is pro-growth," he said.