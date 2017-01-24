Here are 3 FANG stocks to buy for earnings season, Jefferies says

Jefferies gave clients its favorite FANG internet plays based on the most important trends in the industry.



"For online advertising companies, we think the ones with strong mobile businesses ... look best positioned in 4Q [fourth quarter]," analyst Brian Fitzgerald wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

FANG is an acronym created by CNBC's Jim Cramer for a basket of high-growth technology stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly known as Google).

Here are the three buy-rated FANG companies Jefferies recommends.