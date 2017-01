Yoshiko Shinohara is the first self-made female billionaire in Japan. On her way from divorcee to business titan, Shinohara revolutionized her country's workforce.

Shinohara just crossed the billionaire threshold, according to Forbes, because the value of her shares of the temporary staffing agency she started, Temp Holdings, have been climbing steadily higher. Temp Holdings is publicly traded in Tokyo.

Her journey began when Shinohara upset her family by divorcing her husband.