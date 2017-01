A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after yesterday's mostly lower close. We get existing home sales numbers later this morning.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up a bit, but still at the $52 a barrel level. Gasoline prices fell a penny overnight to $2.30 a gallon, national average.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Trump will meet with the CEOs of the Big 3 U.S. automakers at the White House this morning.