Nadja Swarovski: Money is not the only currency in business

She added that employees are a focus of the 121 year-old business, which makes crystals, optical equipment and tools.

"We do see a discrepancy of labor costs in Asia versus Austria but we do feel very strongly about maintaining the labor in Austria, celebrating that craft… the purity and integrity that is invested in the creation of that product. We absolutely believe that the spirit of these local Austrian factory workers that is entering the product that they are creating permeates out to the end consumer."

Swarovski makes its crystals in Austria, India, Lichtenstein, Thailand, Vietnam, Serbia and the U.S., according to a 2016 online corporate factsheet.

The company set up its Swarovski Foundation in 2013, supporting wellbeing, female empowerment, education and the environment, Nadja Swarovski said.

"The foundation is not there to promote the business, the business is here to support the foundation, and the foundation gives and offers the cooperation and the possibility to reach other arenas beyond just commerce.

"And we like to say money is not the only currency, we see benevolence as another currency, and certainly the benevolence one sees with service or with a deed or a meaningful, positive product, that's very powerful."