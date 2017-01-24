Nadja Swarovski: Money is not the only currency in business

Nadja Swarovski, an executive board member of the Swarovski company, has spoken of how businesses must approach the digital age, its attitude to social responsibility and its involvement with the Academy Awards.
Businesses must adapt quickly to the digital revolution, she told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.
"Swarovski has been part of the four industrial revolutions: water, electricity, electronics, digital. All of these have been challenges, but also fantastic opportunities, and I think the message to companies is that change is not necessarily negative but how quickly can you adapt and embrace that position," she said.